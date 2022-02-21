Two lanes to remain closed for entire day on M6 after lorry fire between Preston and Wigan
Two lanes were expected to remain closed for the rest of the day on the M6 after a lorry caught fire following a crash.
The M6 was shut both ways between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) after the crash at around 4.50am on Monday (February 21).
The northbound carriageway fully reopened at around 3,45pm, but two lanes on the southbound side were expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.
National Highways said this was due to "significant damage" caused by the lorry fire.
Four miles of congestion was reported in the area, with motorists experiencing delays of 30 minutes.
Strong winds reportedly caused the lorry to hit a motorway bridge before "bursting into flames," police said.
Pictures from the scene show fire crews tackling the fire, with the lorry and its trailer left completely destroyed by the blaze.
Fortunately, the driver managed to escape from the burning cab with help from other motorists.
He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance, but his injuries were not thought to be serious.
Five fire engines from Lancashire and Greater Manchester tackled the blaze in windy conditions and the fire was extinguished by 7am.
Police asked anyone with dashcam footage to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0152 of February 21.
