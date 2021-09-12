Lanes re-open on M55 after overnight closures in both directions

Highways England reported that traffic was temporarily stopped in the early hours of this morning, September 12, between junctions one and three following an incident on the M55.

It was announced at around 3.45 am this morning, where they confirmed traffic was stopped westbound between the two junctions, with traffic officers and police attending the scene.

Shortly after it was confirmed that a closure was then introduced eastbound, between junctions four and three, but the nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

The M55 was closed in both directions last night

Diversion routes were provided via the hollow diamond eastbound and the solid circle westbound with more information and updates shared by Highways England through the night.

Lancashire Police and the Fire & Rescue Service were both in attendance at the scene and advised drivers to find an alternate route.

It was then confirmed the closures were both removed by 6.48am this morning.