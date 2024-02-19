Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pet food company, Webbox Naturals has used AI to change the look of landmarks across the county after they conducted research into British pet owners

The research found that cat parents from Lancashire spend an average of £800 a year on treating their fancy felines, compared to the national average of £216.

Lisa Melvin, Head of Marketing at Webbox Naturals, said: “It’s fascinating to see how far cat owners, particularly those in Lancashire, will go to pamper their pets, and we had great fun transforming the county’s landmarks.

“However, we’re firmly of the belief that pet owners shouldn’t need to spend big to nutritiously feed, and occasionally pamper, their cats.

“That’s why we’re adding a 100 per cent money-back guarantee to our great value Webbox Naturals product offering.”

The pet food brand has transformed the county into Lan-CAT-shire, using the magic of AI to celebrate the area’s love of spoiling its cats.

The Cerne Abbas Giant has been turned into a cat on the side of Pendle Hill, a site commonly associated with witches and their familiars

The Cerne Abbas Giant

The statue of much-loved comedian, Eric Morecambe, has been transformed into a bronzed feline undertaking his iconic hop, situated at the same location as the real deal, beside Morecambe Beach.

The statue of Eric Morecambe

Blackpool Tower has seen outlines of neon cat and paw prints placed along the centre as part of its famous light display.

The Blackpool Tower

Rover the dog, the usual mascot of Blackburn Rovers FC, has had his mural replaced by a Rovers themed cat located beside the club’s Ewood Park Stadium.

Rover the Dog mural

Webbox also found that 20 per cent of the county’s residents spend £40 a month on cat treats, while the average cat owner in Lancashire is happy to spend a whopping £19 on a single treat.

The data from Webbox Naturals reveals that a third of cat owners would rather spend time with their feline over their partner whilst one in ten wish they could take their kitty to the pub with them.

When it comes to cats in the wild, an impressive 40 per cent of Brits admit to taking their feline friend for a stroll in the park, 15 per cent are taking them to the beach and 12 per cent are taking their cats on a hike.