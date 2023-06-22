The first ever Lowest Point Festival takes place on July 2 and tickets are already sold out.

This new festival will be happening at Barton Road Centre, just a stone’s throw from Williamson Park, the home of the Highest Point Festival, but this event couldn’t be more different.

“It’s the festival season, everybody’s having them these days so why not one at Barton Road?” said organiser, Janine Bebbington.

Headliners, Barton Road Community Choir, look forward to the Lowest Point Festival on July 2. Photo by Janine Bebbington.

The Lowest Point Festival is very much a community affair with the headline act being Barton Road Centre Community Choir which Janine conducts.

“We sung at a Sunday Social at More Music recently and it reminded us about the importance of getting together and sharing the joy which perhaps we’d forgotten about during the Covid pandemic,” said Janine.

The choir will sing from their varied repertoire of well known songs and the event will also feature several other local acts including a folk group, guitarists and ukulele trio.

Barton Road has been a community centre for 35 years and though owned by Lancashire County Council, it’s run by a community co-ordinator and relies on volunteers.

Even when it had to close during the pandemic, it provided outreach support for people in South Lancaster and still hosts regular food drop off sessions for Morecambe Bay Food Bank.

The festival will take place in the main hall at the centre and the doors will opened up into the garden.