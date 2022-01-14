Lancaster have the quality within squad to negate the impact of Rhys Turner's departure

The former Morecambe and Oldham Athletic forward has defected to Lancashire rivals Bamber Bridge.

Currently injured in any case, Turner’s former team-mates appeared unaffected by his loss last Saturday by producing arguably their best performance of the season.

The Dolly Blues were in imperious form as they swept aside Whitby Town 3-0 in a dominant display away from home.

Charlie Bailey, left, and Rob Wilson were both on target for Lancaster against Whitby (photo:Tony North)

City boss Mark Fell believes the loss of Turner and Paul Dawson, who also joined Brig at the end of last year, can provide his team with a certain siege mentality and motivation.

And the Dolly Blues manager insists there is enough quality within his squad to negate the departures of the duo.

“The positive for us is we focused on what we had on Saturday and produced that performance,” said Fell, whose side are without a game this weekend.

“We do work hard on our recruitment and then work hard with those players, so when those players leave us for different reasons it does become tough to swallow.

“But I have been around long enough to not get too high or too low with it.

“We will move on and find something else.

“The signs are from Saturday’s performance that we have already got a ready-made replacement at the club.

“We will continue to work with what we have got, identify the gaps and go from there.

“We have still got some very good players at the club and we can still win the games we need.”