Lancashire's richest people revealed - including one who made £500m in the past year

3 . Tom Morris and family- £6.989bn

Liverpool-born Tom Morris, 71, has lived Lytham for many years. The father-of-five is worth £6.989bn - up £316m since last year, making him the 26th richest person in the country. He made his money by founding and growing Home Bargains, one of the UK’s largest discount retail chains. Morris opened the first store in Liverpool and built the business by offering branded goods at low prices, appealing to value-conscious shoppers. The company remains family-owned and has expanded to hundreds of stores nationwide, generating billions in annual sales and securing the Morris family's place among the wealthiest in the UK. | Shawn - stock.adobe.com