This new Handywoman service is encouraging women to pick up the tools and learn a trade!

A Lancashire-based women’s charity is aiming to start their own ‘female handyman service’ as part of expansion plans following investment from ScottishPower.

Lancashire Women were chosen as one of twenty charities across Scotland, England and Wales awarded funding totalling almost £1.2 million by the ScottishPower Foundation for projects committed to tackling current issues.

These issues range from cost-of-living support and raising aspirations for the next generation to protecting the environment and celebrating cultural diversity.

Lancashire Women have provided support to females across the county for 40 years.

Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “It is always a challenge to narrow down the number of applications, but we sincerely believe we have selected a group of incredible organisations that we are thrilled to be in partnership with over the next year.

“We can’t wait to see what they all achieve.”

As a result of the incoming investment, Lancashire Women have plans to expand as a charity as well as continue providing support in their hubs.

The primary focus for the funding will be the charity’s new ‘Handywoman’ service which will help people who can’t afford to pay for DIY tasks around their homes.

Lancashire Women CEO, Amanda Greenwood said: “My first reaction to hearing the investment news was just, wow!

“We were thrilled as the money is really important for us because it allows us to fund some of the more innovative plans we have for the future.

The Handywoman service will encourage women to pick up the tools in their own homes.

The new service hopes to address a number of issues such as poverty and the ability to complete tasks but also wants to encourage women to think about doing this type of work.

Amanda said: “With the Handywoman service, we want women to feel comfortable going into a trade which may be seen as a less traditional thing.

“We want the service to become a social enterprise activity which is a huge deal for us!”

The service also aims to help out those who can't afford to pay people for DIY tasks.

Lancashire Women is a county-wide charity that began 40 years ago with the aim of supporting women aged 16 and upwards through different means such as mental health support, careers advice etc.