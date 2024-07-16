Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire woman whose husband was murdered by a man wielding a broken bottle has renewed efforts to get glass banned in pubs and clubs.

Philip Sherriff, 37, from Preston, died four days after being stabbed in the neck by Ashley Charles after a confrontation in a London nightclub in 2012.

Jane Sherriff’s determined campaign for a ban secured 110,000 supporters but wasn’t able to achieve a parliamentary debate because the petition was on paper, not online.

She says she was told there were already enough provisions in place to keep people safe.

Third party

Now Jane has started the campaign again, this time joining forces with ex-rugby player Matthew Syrons, who lost his sight after he was seriously injured in a glass attack.

Matthew was glassed by a stranger in a Leeds nightclub on December 27 last year, and Jane says his case showed those earlier assurances did not hold up.

Jane, who has since remarried and has two more children, told the BBC: “It’s about the fact that other people have suffered in the last 12 years and the changes that haven't been made". Matthew, who is still unable to see and still doesn’t know if his sight will return, told the corporation: "I don't want anyone to be in this situation and it was soul-destroying for me and my family.

"I just believe something needs to change."

According to the Home Office, there are nearly 90,000 violent incidents involving glass in the UK each year.

Philip’s assailant, Ashley Charles, 26, from Leicester, was found guilty of murder and given a life sentence. At that time, Philip and Jane’s two children were aged just five and eight.

Despite much support for Jane’s campaign, some of those in the hospitality industry say a ban would not be a simple matter

Michael Kill, Head of The Night-Time Industries Associationsaid, told the BBC : "We have come up with lots of different technologies, from shatter glass to decanting from glass into polycarbonates, to selling cans.

"But at the moment, where the industry is facing such austerity, such challenges economically... it's something that has got to be considered, so we need to think about how that phases in.”