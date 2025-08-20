RSPCA / SWNS

A Lancashire woman has been jailed after she goaded her dogs in to mauling a 15-year-old cat to death while she filmed the attack for Snapchat.

Alexandra Jade Gregson, 36, was jailed for 22 months following an RSPCA prosecution for causing unnecessary suffering to black and white cat Poppy after she instructed her dogs to attack the feline.

Gregson, from Burnley, was also sentenced for seven counts of assaulting emergency workers and one count of criminal damage, among other offences. Video taken in April 2024 shows her laughing, hissing, and shouting to her dog Zola to ‘get that little cat’ for over a minute before the arthritic cat is finally attacked.

RSPCA investigators found the Poppy’s body in a bin behind the garden where she was killed. In video filmed by Gregson, the cat, who belonged to a neighbour, can be seen being chased by the dogs. At one point, the cat seems to freeze in fear and one of the dogs pounces.

A vet report which summarised the video, stated: “The dogs do not appear to readily want to attack the cat but following the repeated commands from the owner they do. The woman makes no attempt to stop the attack on the cat but is actively encouraging it to happen.

“When she says ‘leave it’ and ‘come’ in the last 20 seconds of the video she makes no physical attempt to help the cat. The woman laughs during the attack thus appearing to find the attack amusing and entertaining.”

RSPCA / SWNS

Jailing Gregson at Burnley Crown Court on Friday, August 15, Judge Sara Dodd said: “It is perhaps hard to put into words how sadistic and persistent that episode was. Your dogs took a significant amount of encouragement before they began, let alone continued their attack on Poppy. They had absolutely no interest in that cat before you goaded them into attacking her.”

Inspector Miranda Albinson, who investigated for the RSPCA, said: “This video is incredibly distressing to watch and it is evident from the very start that Gregson is encouraging and inciting these dogs to attack the cat.

“This goes on for more than a minute with Gregson’s commands to ‘get it’ becoming louder and more forceful and the dogs in turn become more aggressive towards Poppy. This must have been a terrifying experience for Poppy and would have caused her considerable suffering to be attacked and killed like this.”

Poppy was a 15-year-old black and white cat who belonged to a nearby neighbour. She was reported as having arthritis and so she didn’t wander very far from her home. Her owner reported that his sister had seen a Facebook post that Poppy may have been attacked by dogs.

When they searched for their much-loved cat, the owner’s sister found her body in a bin at the rear of Gregson’s property. A post mortem of her body found that she had suffered from a torn liver, there was blood within her abdominal cavity and bleeding lesions to her left kidney and stomach which were consistent with blunt force trauma.

RSPCA / SWNS

In mitigation, the court heard that Gregson has been in custody for 12 weeks due to other offences and has been making efforts to engage with the prison regime. The court also heard that she has been engaging with drug and alcohol teams. She was sentenced to 10 months immediate custody for the animal welfare offence and a total of 22 months for all offences.

Other charges included seven counts of assaulting emergency workers, assault by beating, one count of criminal damage under £5,000, driving without insurance, dangerous driving, driving other than in accordance with a licence, and for failing to provide a specimen for analysis while driving.

She was banned from keeping animals for life and a confiscation order put in place for any animals she owns. She was also ordered to pay costs of £9,906.74.