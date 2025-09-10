SWNS

A woman says she was forced to leave work early due a "burning" rash on her armpit - from her Mitchum deodorant.

Amelia Hargreaves, 22, claims she was left in agony after using the Mitchum 48hr Powder Fresh roll-on deodorant. After waking up with red armpits on Sunday (07/09) morning, Amelia initially though little of it - putting it down to possible shaving irritation.

But on the Monday (08/09), she says she could "barely move" her arms. Knowing she'd used the deodorant again the day before, she decided to look on TikTok for answers, where she found lots of other users also complaining about painful rashes.

Because of the pain, Amelia was left struggling to sleep, unable to work properly and was forced to cancel all her plans for the week.

Mitchum have since issued a statement on Instagram apologising and confirmed that some people have experienced "temporary irritation after using selected batches of Mitchum 48-hour 100ml Roll-On, sold in the UK, Ireland and South Africa".

Amelia Hargreaves / SWNS

It goes on to say that the issue was caused by a "change in the manufacturing process in one of the raw materials." The company say the issue was limited to a "small number of batches". Amelia, a Tesco worker, from Clitheroe, Lancashire, said: "I woke up in agony - it was like chemical burns, and I could barely move my arms.

"It's a burning pain, not itchy - it feels really tight and red raw. I had to come home from work early as I felt really ill, and now I'm missing out on money. I've cancelled all my plans. I've been unable to sleep, and I was in excruciating pain.

"Mitchum have said there is a problem with this product, but a simple sorry is not enough. This has caused me extreme trauma and distress, and I want other people to be aware they should not be using this product."

Amelia says she's resorted to having her arm in a bowl of ice water to try and relieve the pain. She said: "It's been bright red and sore and I've been sat here with ice to try and calm it down. Since I've been putting ice on it, it's burning a bit less but it's by no means better yet."

Amelia Hargreaves / SWNS

A Mitchum Spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports from some customers regarding reactions to select batches of Mitchum 48-hour 100ml Roll-On anti-perspirant and deodorant sold in the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

"No other products in our portfolio are impacted. Consumer wellbeing is always our priority, and we are truly sorry some of our customers have experienced temporary irritation. We want to reassure there has been no change to the formula of our products, but we have identified a change in the manufacturing process affecting one of our raw materials.

“This has impacted how the roll-on interacts with the skin of some users. We can confirm this issue has now been resolved and we are working to remove the small amount of product remaining on shelf.

"In addition, we have reverted to the original manufacturing process to ensure no other batches are affected. We ask that any consumers experiencing issues contact our Customer Care team and give us a chance to make this right.”