LANCASHIRE: Woman dies after a collision at Edenfield

A woman has died after a collision at Edenfield.

Police were called at 11.35pm on Saturday, September 8 after a VW Polo driving on to the main northbound carriageway of the by pass struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are underway to trace her identity.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Sadly this collision has resulted in a woman losing her life and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1656 of Saturday, September 8.