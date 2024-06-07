Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire woman has appeared on ITVX's gameshow Wheel of Fortune in a bid to win £50,000.

Roxy from Nelson who works in family safeguarding helping people with addictions appeared on yesterday’s afternoon show alongside host Graham Norton.

Introducing herself to Graham she informed him she was into spirituality and mediation and described herself as a ‘bit of a hippie’.

Roxy battled it out between renewable energy engineer John from Exeter, Devon, and content writer Lewis from Liverpool who says he was ran over twice in the one week!

Roxy pictured with host Graham Norton and contestants John from Exeter, Devon (far left) and content writer Lewis from Liverpool (far right).

The epic game show is centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win for a life changing cash prize.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Halfway through Roxy was the frontrunner with £400 and, while all three tried to claim a possible £50,000 by spinning the wheel and solving puzzles, there could only be one winner!

At the end of the heats John came out the winner having secured £10,100, with Roxycoming in second place with £4,100.

John then went on to play the Mini Wheel of Fortune but failed to secure £30,000 by revealing the words Email and Inbox.

He still went home with his £10,100, a holiday and other treats.