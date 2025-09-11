Anne, The Princess Royal made a special visit to Lancashire to show her support to a new service supporting victims of crime across the county.

HRH The Princess Royal visited Lancashire Constabulary’s headquarters in Hutton to officially launch Victim Care Lancashire (VCL).

The new service is designed to provide emotional and practical support for victims of crime across the county.

The Princess Royal who is patron of the Restorative Justice Council was welcomed by senior officers including Deputy Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Kimberley Whitehead.

During her visit she unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the launch which will later be displayed at VCL’s office in Chorley Police Station.

Although VCL has only been in operation since April the service has already dealt with more than 11,000 referrals and offered direct tailored support to over 850 people affected by crime.

The launch also shone a spotlight on Lancashire’s established Restorative Justice (RJ) team which has been running for over a decade.

The event featured moving testimonies from victim ambassadors who shared how VCL and RJ have helped them rebuild their lives.

Among them was Andy, whose 14-year-old son Joe tragically died in a road collision in 2019.

He described his 14-year-old son Joe as ‘’such a cheeky lad’’, speaking of what the RJ process gave him, he said: “After two restorative justice meetings with the driver, I found forgiveness for the man who killed my son and as a result I’m also a changed man.

“I thought a lot about our first meeting – the answers he’d given me, how he was, he showed remorse. And I went back, and we sat and chatted, and I said, I forgive you for what you did.

“And that was through his honesty, through chatting, through that meeting. And I would never have thought I’d have done and said that. I never thought I’d forgive him.”

Deputy Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie said the launch was about more than statistics it was about showing victims that their voices matter.

He said: “This event rightly highlighted the work of those in the Victim Care Lancashire and Restorative Justice teams, and I hope raised awareness of who they are and how they can support victims of crime.

“We very much enjoyed welcoming The Princess Royal to our headquarters and sharing the work of these two teams with her.

“For the right people, and in the right circumstances, Restorative Justice can be hugely beneficial for victims who may want answers to any questions they have. We will always encourage anyone who thinks that RJ, or VCL could be beneficial to them to get in touch.”

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Kimberley Whitehead, whose Office funds Victim Care, said: “Supporting victims of crime through accessible, local services is a key part of the Commissioner’s responsibilities. It was an honour to meet Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and to share the positive impact of our work across Lancashire.

"I’m a passionate advocate of Restorative Justice and the transformative effect it can have on victims, empowering them to find their voice and begin to process what they’ve experienced.

“Yesterday’s visit has provided a valuable opportunity to highlight the outstanding support available in our communities, and I’m delighted that The Princess Royal joined us to help raise awareness. I hope it encourages anyone in need to reach out and access the help on offer.”

Victim Care Lancashire is now fully open to anyone in the county affected by crime offering both practical help and emotional recovery so that no victim feels they have to face their journey alone.