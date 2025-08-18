Lancashire wedding specialists celebrated at 8th English Wedding Awards 2025

Several Lancashire wedding specialists have been recognised at the 8th English Wedding Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual awards celebrate the very best of the UK wedding industry, from venues and caterers to florists and entertainers.

Winners were revealed on Friday, August 15, following an online campaign run by organisers Oceanic Awards.

Several Lancashire wedding specialists have been recognised at the 8th English Wedding Awards 2025. | Trung Nguyen

Among the Lancashire businesses honoured this year were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sparth House in Clayton-le-Moors which won Exclusive Wedding Venue of the Year

The Blackpool Bagpiper who took home Cultural Entertainment of the Year

Jessica Helen Wedding Singer from Preston who received an Outstanding Achievement Award in the Wedding Entertainment of the Year category

West Tower in Ormskirk which earned an Outstanding Achievement Award for its Wedding Coordinator Team

A spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards said: “This year’s winners have set the bar high, demonstrating creativity, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for their clients.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

The awards aim to recognise those across the wedding industry who help make the big day as special as possible, from caterers and decorators to photographers and musicians.