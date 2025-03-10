Residents in Lancashire have been advised by the Met Office not to pack away their winter coats yet, as temperatures are set to drop this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Areas across the red rose county saw highs of 18C over the weekend, with parts of the UK warmer than holiday hotspots including the Balearic islands and Costa del Sol.

However, the Met Office has confirmed that conditions will worsen from today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are set to drop this week in Lancashire | Pixabay

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s been widely warm across the east and west, and it’s been pleasant in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“It’s been fairly decent and Sunday was the warmest day of 2025 so far.”

But for this week, Mr Snell added: “It’ll be turning colder across all parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The South will hang on to milder conditions on Monday, probably around 17°C or 18°C, but it will be cloudier.

“In the North, it’ll be much cooler and bands of patchy rain will move in, gradually moving southwards.”

By Tuesday, cooler conditions will spread across most of the country, including Lancashire, where temperatures will be around 9°C in the afternoon, dropping to -1°C at night.

Scattered showers are expected, though there will be plenty of dry spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Snell continued: “Conditions will stay in single figures and it’ll be a cold midweek, particularly when compared with this weekend.

“It won’t be a washout and there will be plenty of dry spells. But it’ll be the breeze that keeps those temperatures down.”

Friday into Saturday will bring more of the same, with temperatures gradually rising again as the weekend approaches.

Weather forecast for Lancashire this week

This evening:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few showers are possible this evening with a zone of thicker cloud moving south.

Skies clearing somewhat through the early hours and turning cold with a frost forming in places, especially in the countryside.

Minimum temperature -1C.

Tuesday:

A bright start for many with sunny periods.

Clouding over from the north with isolated showers possible later but many places remaining dry.

A northerly breeze and feeling colder. Maximum temperature 7C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staying on the cold side, with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be wintry at times, mainly over higher ground.

Overnight frosts are likely in places.

Met Office reveals when Northern Lights could next light up UK skies

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, could illuminate UK skies this week, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK weather agency has predicted that northern parts of the country may be treated to a stunning aurora display, thanks to the arrival of fast solar winds.

The Northern Lights could illuminate UK skies this week, according to the Met Office | Contributed

This follows the Met Office’s forecast of up to a 90% chance of Northern Lights sightings in Scotland over the weekend.

The Northern Lights could be visible across northern areas of the UK on Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday, the Met Office confirmed.

“The next main enhancement to the aurora is likely to occur on Wednesday night or during Thursday,” the Met Office said. “This will be due to the onset of fast solar winds, with viewings possible as far south as Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office’s aurora map, the best time to view the Northern Lights in Scotland is around midnight on March 13, with a 90% chance of seeing the display. It could also be visible from 9pm on March 12 until 3am on March 13.