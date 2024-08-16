Lancashire weather forecast: City set to be dry and sunny this weekend as temperatures reach 19C

The weekend looks like it will be dry and sunny again in Lancashire following a period of wet weather.

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:

Saturday, August 17

Many places will have a dry day with cloudy periods and sunny spells.

Light westerly winds but breezier on coasts.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.

It looks like it will be dry and sunny again in Lancashire this weekend | Contributed

Sunday, August 18

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Monday, August 19

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Light showers expected in the evening.

Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Tuesday, August 20

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Wednesday, August 21

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Thursday, August 22

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Friday, August 23

Light showers changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 13C.

