Lancashire weather forecast: City set to be dry and sunny this weekend as temperatures reach 19C
Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:
Saturday, August 17
Many places will have a dry day with cloudy periods and sunny spells.
Light westerly winds but breezier on coasts.
Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Sunday, August 18
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Monday, August 19
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Light showers expected in the evening.
Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 14C.
Tuesday, August 20
Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning.
Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Wednesday, August 21
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Thursday, August 22
A cloudy day.
Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 15C.
Friday, August 23
Light showers changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 13C.
