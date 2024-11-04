Lancashire weather forecast as families prepare for Bonfire Night and firework displays

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 19:12 BST
As families across Lancashire get ready for Bonfire Night, here's what the weather has in store for the evening.

Forecasters say the weather on Bonfire Night on Tuesday will be dry and settled, with temperatures rising to around 13C.

Bonfire Night on November 5, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, commemorates a failed attempt to blow up Parliament and is celebrated by firework displays across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Here's what the weather has in store for Bonfire Nightplaceholder image
Here's what the weather has in store for Bonfire Night | Miguel Acosta

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be dry for the vast majority of the UK, but there will also be quite gloomy conditions by day and quite murky conditions overnight.

“We’re not anticipating any weather warnings for the UK in the coming days, but there is a small chance of some mist and fog around, particularly next week.”

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:

Tuesday, November 5 - Bonfire Night

Another cloudy day with hill fog persisting into the day.

A few spots of light drizzle in places beneath the thickest layer, though some brighter spells too.

Winds remaining light.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Wednesday, November 6

High pressure dominates, bringing a dry but cloudy week.

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday, November 7

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Friday, November 8

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Saturday, November 9

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Sunday, November 10

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Related topics:Met OfficeLancashireBonfire NightWeather forecast
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice