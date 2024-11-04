As families across Lancashire get ready for Bonfire Night, here's what the weather has in store for the evening.

Forecasters say the weather on Bonfire Night on Tuesday will be dry and settled, with temperatures rising to around 13C.

Bonfire Night on November 5, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, commemorates a failed attempt to blow up Parliament and is celebrated by firework displays across the UK.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be dry for the vast majority of the UK, but there will also be quite gloomy conditions by day and quite murky conditions overnight.

“We’re not anticipating any weather warnings for the UK in the coming days, but there is a small chance of some mist and fog around, particularly next week.”

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:

Tuesday, November 5 - Bonfire Night

Another cloudy day with hill fog persisting into the day.

A few spots of light drizzle in places beneath the thickest layer, though some brighter spells too.

Winds remaining light.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Wednesday, November 6

High pressure dominates, bringing a dry but cloudy week.

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday, November 7

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Friday, November 8

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Saturday, November 9

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Sunday, November 10

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.