Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail travellers in Lancashire are being warned of problems this Sunday.

Due to strike action, short-notice cancellations are expected on Sunday and commuters are being told to check before travelling.

Network Rail say that trains currently showing in journey planners may not run, but Northern are working to update this as soon as possible. This could cause problems for people using trains to watch England Euro match against Slovakia at 5pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail said: “It is encouraged that you plan ahead and check your journey before travelling, particularly the last trains of the day which may finish earlier than usual. If you do travel, please leave yourself plenty of time to do so, and don't rely on last services.

Northern services

Routes affected

You cannot travel by Northern trains on the following routes - there are no Northern trains running and replacement buses will not be provided:

Stalybridge - Wigan North Western (via Bolton)

Colne - Preston

Clitheroe - Blackburn

Chester - Manchester Victoria

Stoke-on-Trent - Manchester Piccadilly

Lancaster - Morecambe/Heysham Port - There are no trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe with the exception of the Leeds - Morecambe services. (Departing Lancaster) 10:26, 15:18, 17:21, 19:19 (Departing Morecambe) 10:49, 15:38, 17:38, 20:03



Refunds: