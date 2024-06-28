Lancashire travellers - and Euro football fans - warned of Northern train cancellations this weekend
Due to strike action, short-notice cancellations are expected on Sunday and commuters are being told to check before travelling.
Network Rail say that trains currently showing in journey planners may not run, but Northern are working to update this as soon as possible. This could cause problems for people using trains to watch England Euro match against Slovakia at 5pm on Sunday.
Network Rail said: “It is encouraged that you plan ahead and check your journey before travelling, particularly the last trains of the day which may finish earlier than usual. If you do travel, please leave yourself plenty of time to do so, and don't rely on last services.
Routes affected
You cannot travel by Northern trains on the following routes - there are no Northern trains running and replacement buses will not be provided:
Stalybridge - Wigan North Western (via Bolton)
Colne - Preston
Clitheroe - Blackburn
Chester - Manchester Victoria
Stoke-on-Trent - Manchester Piccadilly
Lancaster - Morecambe/Heysham Port - There are no trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe with the exception of the Leeds - Morecambe services.
(Departing Lancaster) 10:26, 15:18, 17:21, 19:19
(Departing Morecambe) 10:49, 15:38, 17:38, 20:03
Refunds:
If your train is cancelled, you can claim a full refund, (provided your ticket was purchased through Northern), on the Northern website.
