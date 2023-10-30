News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Lancashire traffic: early morning crash causes slow traffic on M55 westbound at junction 4

An early morning crash is causing slow traffic on M55 westbound at junction 4 in Blackpool this morning (Monday, October 30.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:45 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident was first reported at 7:40am according to AA Traffic, who published on their website: “Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M55 Westbound at J4 A583 Preston New Road (Blackpool)”

National Highways has not reported any lane closures.

As of 9:30 am, the traffic was still slow moving.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information, updates to come.