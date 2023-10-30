Lancashire traffic: early morning crash causes slow traffic on M55 westbound at junction 4
An early morning crash is causing slow traffic on M55 westbound at junction 4 in Blackpool this morning (Monday, October 30.)
By Aimee Seddon
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:45 GMT- 1 min read
The incident was first reported at 7:40am according to AA Traffic, who published on their website: “Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M55 Westbound at J4 A583 Preston New Road (Blackpool)”
National Highways has not reported any lane closures.
As of 9:30 am, the traffic was still slow moving.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information, updates to come.