A town in Lancashire has been named as the second most romantic place for a getaway just in time for Valentine’s Day.

A new study conducted by FJewellery has now revealed the most love-filled city destinations, ranking 50 locations based on hotel quality, affordability, and availability.

It analysed key factors such as the number of romantic hotels per 10,000 residents, average hotel rating, number of reviews, and price per night.

Blackpool has been named as the second most romantic place for a getaway. | AFP via Getty Images

The results might raise some eyebrows, as lesser-expected cities take the top spots over traditionally romantic destinations.

While Ipswich claimed the top spot, Blackpool, which is known for its nostalgic seaside charm, was named the UK’s second most romantic place for a getaway.

It actually has the third highest number of romantic hotels per 10,000 residents (12.8), its slightly lower hotel rating of 7.88 pulled it just behind Ipswich with a total score of 76.26.

However, with an affordable average price of just £84 (second cheapest in the study) per night, Blackpool offers lovebirds plenty of budget-friendly options for a weekend away.

Welcome to Blackpool. | Dan Martino

The seaside resort which is usually associated with a family day out is no stranger to being named in the top places for things, having been crowned as the cheapest place for a pint in the UK and also as the friendliest large destination.