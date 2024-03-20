Accrington revealed to be the cheapest area in Lancashire to buy a house following a recent study
Accrington has been named as the cheapest place to buy a house in Lancashire following a recent report.
The report ranked areas in Lancashire based on their average house price, revealing the cheapest and most expensive place to live in the county.
With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is extremely difficult.
This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.
Responding to this ongoing change, Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Price Report to rank areas in Lancashire based on their average house price.
Accrington and the BB5 postcode is the cheapest area in Lancashire to buy a property with an average price of £130,059.
The areas of Blackpool and Nelson rank in second and third place for cheapest areas with an average house price of £130,132 and £132,286 respectively.
The area in Lancashire with the highest house prices is Arkholme and the LA6 postcode, with an average price of £384,882.
Online Marketing Surgery used property price data from the HM Land Registry, where they worked out the average house prices for all areas in Lancashire.
