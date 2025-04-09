Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “cowardly” thug broke an innocent Tesco worker’s jaw after being offered help with his shopping in Blackburn.

The victim was working a late shift at the Tesco Express store in Roe Lee when he noticed a man stumbling around and dropping items on May 16, 2024.

The worker approached the man - who was later identified as Sam Parkington - to offer him assistance with his shopping.

Parkington immediately became aggressive and punched the victim in the jaw without warning.

The victim, dazed and in pain, took a few steps back and attempted to distance himself from Parkington, who then left the store shouting further threats.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Parkington’s image was shared on social media and he turned himself in to Clitheroe Police Station a few days later

He admitted the offence during questioning.

Parkington, of Calder Avenue, Billington, was charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

He pleaded guilty at Blackburn Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison.

Det Chief Tom Farrell, of Blackburn CID, said: “This was a cowardly, unprovoked attack on a completely innocent victim who was trying to assist Parkington do his shopping.

“In response, and without warning, Parkington broke the victim’s jaw in a drug-fuelled rage.

“Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated in Lancashire, and we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrators of such cowardly acts before the courts.”