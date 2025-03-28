Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire teenager accused of planning a gun attack has declined to attend his first Old Bailey court appearance.

Muhammad Billal, 18, from Nelson, was arrested on February 11 and charged with two counts of preparation of terrorist acts, relating to an alleged gun attack plan and travelling to Somalia.

It is alleged that between last February and last October he researched “accessible shooting ranges” and the purchase of “chest rigs” designed to hold ammunition.

A Lancashire teenager accused of planning a gun attack has declined to attend his first Old Bailey court appearance | Jonathan Brady/PA

He also allegedly conducted online reconnaissance of potential attack locations, and sought to illicitly buy a firearm.

He then went on to take steps to travel to Somalia between last October 7 and November 20, it is alleged.

According to the charge, he sought advice and guidance on how to leave the UK without arousing suspicion, changed his appearance, deleted extreme Islamic material from his mobile phone, bought clothes, equipment and online tickets.

He also obtained a visa to enter Ethiopia in order to facilitate crossing into Somalia, it is claimed.

The teenager is charged with three more offences of collecting information likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The charges on dates between last April and August relate to issues of Rumiyah, an online magazine used by Islamic State for propaganda and recruitment.

On Friday, Billal was due to attend a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey by video-link from Wormwood Scrubs, but declined to leave his cell.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said she was satisfied he had “voluntarily absented himself” and continued in his absence.

The judge set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing at the Old Bailey on July 18, and a provisional trial at Manchester Crown Court from January 26, 2026.

She said the defendant would be given a note explaining what had happened following the hearing.

The senior judge also made an order that he must attend his next court date.