Lancashire teen sensation Livvy K launches EP

Young artist, Livvy K, will be launching her debut EP at an exclusive event in Southport.

The 16-year-old, from Burscough, will be at Khepri Nightclub, Lord Street, on Friday January 26 to showcase her EP The Journey Begins.

More than 250 guests will enjoy a special exclusive performance by Livvy K and will also get the chance to not only listen to the EP before it is officially released, but also view some of the music videos.

After winning Top Model and with acceptance to the top performance colleges in the UK, Livvy K made the tough decision to pursue music instead and flew immediately to Denver, Colorado to work with her now Song Writer/Creative Director, John Gillette, and his team from KMGLife.

Livvy K says: “I have been working very hard over the last six months on material for my EP and I am now ready to launch. I can’t wait to perform as I have thrown my heart and soul into this project.”

John Gillette adds: “Most artists her age are too green to truly understand what’s happening around them. They just do what they are told and smile for the camera. This was absolutely not the case with Livvy K, as there were never any nerves from this kid. Furthermore, over the course of recording, I have never seen an artist grow at the rate that she has. Not only vocally, but in every aspect of what an artist goes through. I hope the world is ready for all that is Livvy K because she is so much more than your typical artist. She’s special.”

Her EP, The Journey Begins, will be released on Friday February 2 and will be available for streaming and download on all the usual digital music platforms. Follow #whoislivvyk to find out more.