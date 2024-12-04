Lancashire teen, 19, charged with tragedy chanting at Liverpool v Manchester City match
Kian Holt, 19, of Medlar-with-Wesham, was charged under Section 3 of the Football Offence Act 1991.
He will appear at Sefton Magistrates Court on January 8, Merseyside Police said.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Eight other men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence during the Premier League fixture.
A 38-year-old man from Audenshaw, a 52-year-old man from Denton, a 57-year-old man from Failsworth, all Greater Manchester; a 53-year-old man from Manchester; a 32-year-old man from Macclesfield, Cheshire; and a 28-year-old from Prestwich were all arrested on suspicion of tragedy chanting and have each been released on bail, the force said.
A 58-year-old man and a 47-year-old man from Rochdale, Greater Manchester were also arrested for the same offence but have been discharged for voluntary attendance.