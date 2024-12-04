Lancashire teen, 19, charged with tragedy chanting at Liverpool v Manchester City match

A teenager from Lancashire has been charged with tragedy chanting during Sunday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

Kian Holt, 19, of Medlar-with-Wesham, was charged under Section 3 of the Football Offence Act 1991.

He will appear at Sefton Magistrates Court on January 8, Merseyside Police said.

A teenager from Lancashire has been charged with tragedy chanting during Sunday's Premier League match at Anfield | Peter Byrne / PA Wire

Eight other men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence during the Premier League fixture.

A 38-year-old man from Audenshaw, a 52-year-old man from Denton, a 57-year-old man from Failsworth, all Greater Manchester; a 53-year-old man from Manchester; a 32-year-old man from Macclesfield, Cheshire; and a 28-year-old from Prestwich were all arrested on suspicion of tragedy chanting and have each been released on bail, the force said.

A 58-year-old man and a 47-year-old man from Rochdale, Greater Manchester were also arrested for the same offence but have been discharged for voluntary attendance.

