A former teacher from Carnforth has been sentenced for the non-recent sexual abuse of a pupil while he worked at a school in Worcestershire during the 1990s.

Mark Baker, 53, of Haws Hill, appeared at Worcester Crown Court where he was handed a 24-month community order after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16.

Baker, in his 20s at the time, taught at The River School in Worcester and formed an inappropriate relationship with a female student, who was around 12 years old.

He was also ordered to complete 50 rehabilitation activity days, 180 hours of unpaid work, pay court costs, and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

The abuse was first reported to police in July 2024, prompting an investigation by Worcester’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team.

Det Sgt Kirsty Hickling said: "Baker abused his position of trust to groom a young girl and went on to sexually abuse her.

"No child should ever feel unsafe or experience harm at the hands of someone who is supposed to care for them and is in a position of trust.

"I commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward."

She added: "I hope this investigation shows people that we take all reports of sexual abuse seriously, no matter how long ago it happened.

"They deserve the chance to be heard and have their case brought before the court."