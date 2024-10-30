Lancashire sports pitches, playgrounds & broadband set for funding boost

Sports pitches, playgrounds and broadband in Lancashire are among the projects set for new funds in the coming months.

Across the Ribble Valley, rural sports pitches, village playgrounds, community broadband, electric car charging points, solar panels, car park and toilet improvements are set for cash boosts totalling £675,000.

Various projects are set for funding using national Rural England Prosperity Fund distributed through grants by Ribble Valley Council. The rural scheme sits alongside the national UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which was set up by the previous Conservative government after Brexit.

A number of Lancashire boroughs have received funds from one or other of these sources in recent years but who gets to decide on any future allocations – at borough or county council level – is part of the current Lancashire devolution debate.

Ribble Valley Council’s latest full meeting had an update on local rural fund allocations from the leader, Conservative Coun Stephen Atkinson.

He said: “We continue to deliver investment in our community through the Rural England Prosperity Fund, with grants of over £675,00 offered to numerous schemes.”

Various sports pitches across the Ribble Valley are receiving a funding boost. Credit: Joppe Spaa on Unsplash | Joppe Spaa on Unsplash

Where will the funds go exactly?

Wilpshire Wanderers Football Club has been offered £48,000 for converting two tennis courts to a new 3G synthetic sports pitch.

Meanwhile Rimington Recreation Association is earmarked for £38,000 for a similar pitch and Langho Football Club has been offered £50,000 for drainage and a 3G pitch.

Renewable energy schemes, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points, are among the projects being supported in different villages.

For instance Chipping & District Memorial Hall has been offered £23,000 for a solar panels and battery storage scheme, solar panels are also set for Hurst Green Football Club, with a £35,000 grant, and at Grindleton with £30,000.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging points are planned for various sites across the district using £50,000 - concerns about a reported lack of electric vehicle charging points. mobile phone signals and cashless payment options in rural areas have been raised at Ribble Valley Council meetings in the past.

Children’s playgrounds are set for a boost in a number of villages: Mellor Parish Council has been offered £42,000 for playground equipment whilst Wilpshire Parish Council and Sabden Parish Council have been offered £21,000 and £10,000 respectively for similar schemes.

Regarding internet and broadband facilities, Grindleton & Sawley Parish Council is earmarked for a £50,000 internet provision; Ribchester Parish Council at Knowle Green has been offered £50,00 for internet improvements by Broadband for the Rural North (also known as B4RN) and Bolton by Bowland and Paythorne are set for £50,000 funding towards a B4RN scheme there.

Carnforth-based broadband provider B4RN was launched by volunteers and is classed as a community benefit company. It can never be bought by a commercial operator and its surplus can only be distributed to the community or used to expand the network. It has developed over the years and now has over 13,000 customers, according to its information.

Elsewhere, toilets, footpaths and car parks are set for support too. Aighton, Bailey and Chaigley war memorial car park has a £43,500 allocation; Sabden Village Hall car park will get £12,000 , footpath work at Chipping Brabins Endowed School will receive £25,000, Wiswell Coronation Gardens will get £13,500 and Ramsgreave Parish Council is set for £8,500 for a toilet.