Lancashire shoplifter banned from Aldi, SPAR and Anchor Retail Park in Burnley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 20:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Padiham man has been banned from several retail locations in Burnley following a series of shoplifting offences.

Brendan Queen, 29 of Grange Street, Padiham, was issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May 20.

Brendan Queen has been banned from multiple stores including Aldi and SparBrendan Queen has been banned from multiple stores including Aldi and Spar
Brendan Queen has been banned from multiple stores including Aldi and Spar | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The order prohibits him from entering the following locations:

  • Aldi in Burnley, including the car park
  • SPAR in Burnley, including the car park
  • Kitchens Service Station, including the forecourt
  • Anchor Retail Park in Burnley

The ban is part of a wider crackdown on retail crime under Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide initiative to tackle shoplifting.

The campaign, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, involves increased hotspot patrols, heightened police visibility and strengthened partnerships with local retailers.

Related topics:PadihamLancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice