Lancashire shoplifter banned from Aldi, SPAR and Anchor Retail Park in Burnley
Brendan Queen, 29 of Grange Street, Padiham, was issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May 20.
The order prohibits him from entering the following locations:
- Aldi in Burnley, including the car park
- SPAR in Burnley, including the car park
- Kitchens Service Station, including the forecourt
- Anchor Retail Park in Burnley
The ban is part of a wider crackdown on retail crime under Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide initiative to tackle shoplifting.
The campaign, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, involves increased hotspot patrols, heightened police visibility and strengthened partnerships with local retailers.