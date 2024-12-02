The start of this week will see a temporary return to colder conditions with the potential for wintry hazards in the north of the UK.

Northerly winds will bring chillier weather across the UK over Monday and Tuesday, meaning there is a risk of snow over higher ground in northern England.

Widespread frost is also likely on Monday night, but the weather is set to get milder but more unsettled with rain and strong winds late on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Bulmer, said: “At this time it looks like the unsettled conditions will continue into the weekend with a deep low-pressure system probably crossing the UK into Saturday bringing strong winds and rain to some areas.

“Weather warnings will be issued as the details of the developments and hazards become clearer.

"Given the potential for disruption from this system it is important to keep up to date with the latest forecast."

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:

Tuesday, December 3

A mainly fine day with bright or sunny spells once any early fog has cleared. Feeling chilly.

Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 3C.

Wednesday, December 4

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Thursday, December 5

Light rain changing to overcast by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 7C.

Friday, December 6

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 10C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday, December 7

Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Sunday, December 8

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 3C.