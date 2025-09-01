Lancashire schools term times 2025/2026: Here's when kids go back and all next year's school holiday dates

The end of the summer holidays is upon us, so we’re taking a look at the term dates for the upcoming school year.

We’re taking a look at the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools across Lancashire for the remainder of this school year.

Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

We strongly advise that parents/carers should check their child's individual school arrangements prior to making a commitment to a holiday or any other event as the dates set for each establishment may vary.

Schools are also asked to designate their five INSET days from within the number of openings provided.

2025/2026

Autumn Term 2025

Starts: Monday 1 September 2025

Half term: Monday 27 October- Friday 31 October 2025

Ends: Friday 19 December 2025

Spring Term 2026

Starts: Monday 5 January 2026

Half term: Monday 16 February - Friday 20 February 2026

Ends: on Friday 27 March 2026

Starts: Monday 13 April 2026

May Day: Monday 4 May 2026

Half term: Monday 25 May - Friday 29 May 2026

Ends: Monday 20 July 2026

Total number of openings - 195