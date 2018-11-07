Lancashire's new Readers welcomed into the Church of England by the Bishop of Burnley

The latest cohort of four new lay ‘Readers’ were commissioned in to The Church of England in Lancashire at a service in St John’s Church in Baxenden by Rt Rev Philip North, the Bishop of Burnley.



Readers are volunteer lay ministers who work alongside the clergy in local churches. Their duties vary but they typically help to lead church services, preach and offer pastoral care and support to people in the community.

Fred Bridges

Being commissioned were: Belinda Hornby from St Leonard’s Church, Walton-le-Dale; Fred Bridges from Holy Trinity, South Shore, Blackpool; Lillian Duffy, from St Barnabas’ Darwen and Sharon Collins from St James Lower Darwen, St James Over Darwen and St Paul’s Hoddlesden.

Bishop Philip said: “The service was a wonderful occasion and it is fantastic to commission a new group of Readers – an important role in the life of the Diocese. All the Readers are eager to work in their parishes to help fulfil our ‘Vision 2026: ‘Healthy Churches Transforming Communities’.” Rev Nick McKee added: “I’m excited to welcome these four new Readers into our diocese where they will join us in our mission to share the good news of Jesus with the people of Lancashire.”

Photos by Sara Cuff

Sharon Collins

Lillian Duffy