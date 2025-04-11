Lancashire predator filmed himself sexually abusing woman and installed hidden camera in toilet
Richard Krakowski passed an SD card to someone thinking it contained an innocent recording.
That SD card did not contain the innocent recording, instead showing evidence of years of sexual offences committed by Krakowski.
A report was made and Krakowski was arrested and later charged with eight counts of sexual assault and one count of voyeurism.
The offending - which occurred between 2012 and 2024 - included Karkowski sexually abusing his victim and filming it for his own sexual gratification.
He also installed a secret camera in a bathroom, filming and photographing his victim.
Police recovered dozens of images and videos of Krakowski’s offending from the SD card.
Krakowski, 72, of Roman Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court on December 20.
He was jailed for nine years and three months at the same court yesterday.
In her impact statement, the victim said: “I hope you will never be allowed to hurt anyone like this again.
“I am building my life again and I am getting stronger every day”
She ended with: “You have not won.”
Det Chief Beth Turner, of the East Vulnerability Investigation Unit, commended the victim’s “incredible strength and bravery” throughout the investigation and court process.
She said: “Her bravery has made sure that Krakowski cannot hurt or abuse anyone again.
“Krakowski is a sexual predator. He abused his victim for his own sexual gratification. He recorded the abuse to fulfil his own depraved sexual fantasies, leaving others to pick up the pieces of the destruction he caused. His behaviour can only be described as abhorrent.
“I welcome the custodial sentence handed down today. Criminal behaviour like Krakowski’s is not and never will be acceptable. I hope that this shows any victims of sexual abuse that we will listen to you, we will hear what you have to tell us, we will investigate, and we will do all we can to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice.”