Lancashire Post staff wore football tops for Joseph's Goal

Staff at Lancashire Post got into the spirit of the World Cup by swapping their shirt and ties for football tops.

The team raised £160 for Joseph’s Goal, to fund research into NKH (Non-Ketotic Hyperglycinemia), a very rare life-limiting genetic disorder.

The charity was set up by Paul Kendrick, sports reporter at the Lancashire Post’s sister paper Wigan Post, after his nine-year-old son Joseph was born with the condition.

For more information on the charity click here http://www.josephsgoal.org/