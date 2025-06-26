Lancashire pop legend wows fans by joining Dua Lipa on Wembley stage for surprise guest star appearance
The One Kiss popstar took to the stage for an electric show in which she surprised the audience by bringing out Blackburn-born pop icon Jay Kay of band Jamiroquai for a truly unique 'Virtual Insanity' duet.
Grammy and Brit Award-winning artist Dua Lipa was at Wembley for two sold-out shows as part of her ongoing Radical Optimism tour. The performance drew a crowd of approximately 70,000, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of her debut London performance, which took place before an audience of just 350.
Addressing the crowd, Lipa expressed her gratitude, stating, “To be in front of 70,000 people. I'm so, so blown away. It means the absolute world to me that you're here tonight... It feels like I've waited my whole life for this moment.”
Midway through the performance, Dua Lipa introduced Jay Kay, frontman of British funk band Jamiroquai, as a surprise guest, describing him as ‘a massive trailblazer for British music.’ Jay Kay responded by calling it ‘a privilege and an honour to share a stage with you.’ The two artists performed Jamiroquai’s 1996 single Virtual Insanity before Lipa resumed her solo set.
Saturday night’s follow-up performance featured a second surprise guest: British pop artist Charli XCX. Lipa introduced her as ‘the biggest brat I have ever known,’ before they performed Charli XCX’s 2024 single 360.
Dua Lipa has since gone on to perform a number of shows at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium as part of the tour.
