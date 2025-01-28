Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool homelessness campaigner and Parliamentary candidate was among the crowds at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington DC.

Mark Butcher, who stood for the Reform Party in Blackpool South, braved freezing conditions to join Trump supporters on Capitol Hill on January 20.

Mark Butcher with Elizabeth Trump in Washington DC | Mark Butcher

He has also recalled meeting with Donald Trump's sister Elizabeth at the Watergate Hotel the day before the ceremony. Mark said he took the opportunity to discuss issues affecting Blackpool including homelessness and the need to support communities.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I went over to Washington for the inauguration and I was at Capitol Hill for the 21 gun salute, which was amazing,

"One of the standout moments for me was meeting with Elizabeth Trump Grau, the sister of President Trump. Our conversation centered around community support and the importance of addressing social issues, which aligns closely with my advocacy for homelessness in Blackpool."

He added: "My time in Washington serves as a reminder that local issues often reflect larger national challenges, and how determined I am to bridge that gap in my campaign."

Mark previously ran a soup kitchen and handed out food parcels for homeless people as part of his work with the Amazing Graze charity based in Bolton Street in Blackpool.

He stood as the Reform Party candidate in the Blackpool South by-election and the General Election in 2024, finishing second to Labour's Chris Webb in the General Election last July.