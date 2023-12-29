Lancashire Police warn New Year's drinkers "violent behaviour will not be tolerated"

Pubwatch members are working together to ban repeat offenders from all venues.

Troublemakers are being warned that violent behaviour will not be tolerated in Lancashire pubs, and banning orders will be enforced.

Blackburn’s Pubwatch scheme, comprising of pubs in the town centre, are keen to keep rowdy drinkers out of their venues over the Festive period and beyond. Members are working together to ban repeat offenders from all venues in a bid to boost public safety and promote a positive drinking culture.

Venue operators are working closely with Lancashire Constabulary and Blackburn with Darwen Council to try tackle anti-social behaviour in pubs. As well as discussing problems, licensees are exploring plans to make Blackburn a more vibrant and safer place to drink.

New Year celebrations

Police Licensing Sergeant, Gary Hennighan, said: “It’s not a case of Blackburn being a problematic town but what we have noticed is that some clientele can be challenging. And when venues want to improve standards, they are being met with hostility.

“They want a collective approach to deal with regular troublemakers and we will support them if these bans are not adhered to with the use of civil orders.”

The Pubwatch scheme has already been established in Blackburn but a renewed focus on enforcing bans and improving confidence is a priority for the pubs, working closely with the police and council.