Lancashire Police special task force busts 4 Preston cannabis grows worth over £250,000
Last week, Preston police discovered and raided four cannabis grows in Preston.
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday 25 and Friday 26 January a Preston Task Force discovered the four weed-growing operations following an in-depth investigation and information-gatering from the community.
As part of the bust, officers from Preston Task Force gained entry into three properties on St Luke’s Place in the St Matthews area and discovered grows which contained around 280 plants. Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed. On Thursday, the team entered a property on Stefano Road in Fishwick and seized around 55 plants, again with the electricity bypassed.
In total, over £250,000 pounds worth of drugs have been removed from the hands of organised criminals. While no arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are continuing to locate and arrest those responsible.
Sergeant Hargreaves from Preston Task Force said: "These cannabis cultivations have links to an organised crime group, in which they have taken advantage of our communities. We will continue to crack down on these groups to tackle a range of issues. In addition, the tampering of the electricity supply is a dangerous fire hazard to neighbouring properties, some of which had children living inside”.