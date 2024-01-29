Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 25 and Friday 26 January a Preston Task Force discovered the four weed-growing operations following an in-depth investigation and information-gatering from the community.

As part of the bust, officers from Preston Task Force gained entry into three properties on St Luke’s Place in the St Matthews area and discovered grows which contained around 280 plants. Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed. On Thursday, the team entered a property on Stefano Road in Fishwick and seized around 55 plants, again with the electricity bypassed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, over £250,000 pounds worth of drugs have been removed from the hands of organised criminals. While no arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are continuing to locate and arrest those responsible.