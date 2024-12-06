Lancashire Police seek public's help to catch Preston man, 20, wanted on recall to prison
A public appeal has been launched to find a wanted Preston man who is on the run.
Preston Forbes is wanted on recall to prison.
The 20-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall and of slim build.
He has connections to Preston.
If you have any information about Forbes’ whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.