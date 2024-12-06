Lancashire Police seek public's help to catch Preston man, 20, wanted on recall to prison

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST
A public appeal has been launched to find a wanted Preston man who is on the run.

Preston Forbes is wanted on recall to prison.

Most Popular

The 20-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall and of slim build.

A public appeal has been launched to find wanted man Preston Forbesplaceholder image
A public appeal has been launched to find wanted man Preston Forbes | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He has connections to Preston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about Forbes’ whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePrestonLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice