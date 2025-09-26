Lancashire Police are asking for help in finding a missing girl from Billington.

14-year-old Zarah is 5ft 1 and has long dark brown hair. The teenager was last seen on Burnley Road in Padiham - close to Shuttleworth - at 10.40am on Wednesday (September 24).

In an appeal shared this evening (Friday, September 26), a spokesperson for Burnley and Padiham Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to locate Zarah and we want to reassure you that we still have officers out looking for her.

The girl pictured is 14-year-old Zarah and she is missing from Billington. | Lancashire Police handout

“However, we are now at the point of our investigation where we need your help.”

If you see Zarah call 999 straight away. For non-immediate sightings, call 101 and quote log 975 of 24th September 2025.