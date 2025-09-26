'We need your help' - Police search for missing Lancashire girl not seen for over two days
14-year-old Zarah is 5ft 1 and has long dark brown hair. The teenager was last seen on Burnley Road in Padiham - close to Shuttleworth - at 10.40am on Wednesday (September 24).
In an appeal shared this evening (Friday, September 26), a spokesperson for Burnley and Padiham Police said: “We have carried out numerous enquiries to locate Zarah and we want to reassure you that we still have officers out looking for her.
“However, we are now at the point of our investigation where we need your help.”
If you see Zarah call 999 straight away. For non-immediate sightings, call 101 and quote log 975 of 24th September 2025.