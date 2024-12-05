Lancashire Constabulary “requires improvement” at protecting vulnerable people, according to a report published by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary Fire and Rescue Services.

The PEEL inspection programme is an assessment of the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of police forces in England and Wales.

A report setting out HMICFRS’ findings for Lancashire Police was published on Thursday.

What does Lancashire Constabulary do well?

The force was rated as “outstanding” at preventing crime and “good” in six other areas.

These included recording data about crime, public treatment, managing offenders, developing a positive workplace and leadership.

What does Lancashire Constabulary to improve?

Responding to the public and investigating crime were rated as “adequate”, while protecting vulnerable people “requires improvement”.

The HMICFRS said the force needed to “effectively risk assess reports made on its public engagement portal, and deal with them in a timely way, to safeguard vulnerable victims and record crimes within 24 hours.”

On July 24, 2024, there were 242 outstanding records.

The team had triaged the records – as high, medium or low risk – but this did not identify and manage all risk.

“It hadn’t used a risk assessment model, such as THRIVE+. And it sometimes failed to carry out checks to establish whether the person was a repeat caller,” the report said.

“Some contacts were vulnerable, despite being assessed as low risk. These included repeat victims of harassment and stalking. This means not all vulnerable victims are adequately safeguarded.

“With outstanding records up to nine days old, the constabulary isn’t complying with the national crime recording standard in these cases. And any delay in allocating investigations may lead to a loss of evidence.”

The HMICFRS said the force also needed to address the backlog in crimes awaiting quality assurance so investigations were appropriately allocated to the investigating officer and victims received timely justice.

Additionally, the constabulary needed to “respond to challenges relating to vulnerability, including gaps in training, and to oversee the effect these challenges have on the way it serves its communities”.

What has Lancashire Constabulary said about the report?

Commenting on the report, Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett said: “I thank HMICFRS for their report. I believe the force has made significant improvements across many areas since the last inspection in 2022 and I want to thank my staff, partners and the public of Lancashire for their support in this process.

“We are one of only two forces in the country to be judged as ‘outstanding’ for ‘preventing and deterring crime and anti-social behaviour, and reducing vulnerability’. This is absolute recognition that our approach to protecting communities, deterring crime and putting problem-solving at the centre of what we do is paying off. Every neighbourhood in the county has a dedicated team of officers and staff who are there to serve and protect them, and reducing harm in our communities remains our priority.

“The inspectorate has highlighted many areas of promising and innovative practice, including our approach to tackling anti-social behaviour – Operation Centurion. In the past 12 months we have seen a 13 per cent reduction in ASB in hotspot areas and a 5 per cent reduction across the rest of Lancashire. We have also issued over 300 ASB civil orders against the most prolific offenders.

“Our targeted operation to tackle and reduce shoplifting – Operation Vulture – has also been highlighted as having a real impact with more than 640 arrests since March.

“We have made significant improvements in responding to the public through changes to our force control room. Every day we are now answering more calls, more quickly and responding faster to crimes and incidents. Our service levels for responding have improved dramatically with the new operating model and we are therefore providing a much-improved service to the people of Lancashire.

“Of course, there are always things we can do to improve further, and we will need to reassure ourselves that we are doing everything we can to protect vulnerable people by safeguarding those who need us most. We have already made some positive changes, and we are seeing the benefits of these.

“Finally, this report reflects the hard work and dedication my officers and staff put in every day to deliver policing services to the highest standards. We are your force, and we will put the safety and protection of the good people of Lancashire first."

Click HERE to read the full report.