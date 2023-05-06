Lancashire Police renew search appeal for missing 15-year-old girl who travelled from Blackpool to Preston

Last night Lancashire Police asked for the publics help to find Katie Bashforth, 15, and today (May 6) have provided an update on the search to bring her home safely.

Taking to Facebook at 1:04pm, Lancashire Police said: “Katie, from Wesham, was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 12.07pm yesterday (May 5).

“We now know that she made her way to Blackpool North railway station at 12.49pm and got on a train to Preston arriving at 1.21pm.

CCTV images showing missing Katie at Blackpool North station and the hospital.

“It's been confirmed via CCTV that she remained in Preston at 10:05pm on May 5th.

“The CCTV images here show Katie at Blackpool North station and the hospital.

“She was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, a blue school blazar, white shirt, black skirt, black converse shoes with white soles and black tights.

“Katie is 5ft 3, slim, with long light brown hair.

“She has links to Wesham, Kirkham and the Avenham Park area of Preston.

“Any immediate sights of Katie, please call 999. Information as to where she might be, call 101 – quote log 0660 of May 5, 2023.”

