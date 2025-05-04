Lancashire Police 'really concerned about the welfare' of missing Preston woman with links to Lancaster
Revealing that they are ‘really concerned about her welfare’, Lancashire Police have put out an urgent appeal for help locating Chloe Gavin, whom they say is missing from home.
“We’re really concerned about her welfare and so we’re asking for your help to bring her home,” read the Lancashire Police statement. “Chloe was last seen at her home in Preston at 22:17 on 03/05/25.
“When she was last seen, she was wearing a long cream puffer coat, carrying a black duffel bag. She is around 5'4 and slim in build, with blonde hair which was down. She is known to have links to Preston, Lostock Hall, Lancaster and Heysham.”
If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Chloe, please get in touch with the police by calling 101 and quoting log number 1571 of the 3rd May. For immediate sightings please call 999.
