Lancashire Police put dispersal orders into effect in Blackpool and Blackburn in light of protests today
However, at this stage, no dispersal order has been brought into effect in Preston.
The measures come after protests in other areas, including Manchester, Hartlepool and Sunderland, have led to violent disturbances following the tragic, fatal stabbling of three young girls in Southport earlier in the week.
Protests are expected at Blackburn town centre, Preston’s Flag Market and outside Blackpool Tow Hall this afternoon.
What is a Section 34 Dispersal Order?
A Section 34 Disperal Order, which covers a specific geographical area, allows police to disperse groups and direct people to leave the area.
Those failing to comply can be arrested. The order only applies to those causing or likely to cause crime and Anti-Social Behaviour ad police sat this will not affect the lawful residents, visitors and workers.
When are where will they be?
In Blackpool, the order came into effect at 8am today and runs for 10pm tonight - and may be extended if needed.
The area covered by the order incorporates the promenade to the junction on Dickson Road, Devonshire Road, Whitegate Drive and Waterloo Road.
In Blackburn, it came into effect at 8.40am today and incorporates parts of Blackburn town centre.
What police say
Police said: “We know that the majority of those who plan to attend intend to express their opposing views in in a lawful manner.
“However, we have received information which indicates that some individuals who plan to attend are intent on causing disorder.
“We are doing everything in our power to stop that from happening and keep you, the public, safe. With that in mind, a Section 34 dispersal order has been put in place to prevent disorder and allow other members of the community to enjoy the town centre without any issue.
“We have the ability to extend the order if there is a necessity to do so.”