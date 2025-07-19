Lancashire Police seek witnesses after M6 crash leaves man critically injured

Google Maps

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on the M6 that has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 40s has been left with life threatening injuries following a road traffic collision on the M6, near Charnock Richard.

Officers were called to the M6 Northbound carriageway, just after Charnock Richard Services at 10.45am on Friday (July 18) following reports of a van colliding with a stationary skip wagon.

The van driver was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage of the incident.

If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or dashcam footage that could assist us in our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 462 of 18th July or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]