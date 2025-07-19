Lancashire Police seek witnesses after M6 crash leaves man critically injured

By Adriana Amor
Published 19th Jul 2025, 12:47 BST
placeholder image
Google Maps
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on the M6 that has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 40s has been left with life threatening injuries following a road traffic collision on the M6, near Charnock Richard.

Officers were called to the M6 Northbound carriageway, just after Charnock Richard Services at 10.45am on Friday (July 18) following reports of a van colliding with a stationary skip wagon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The van driver was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage of the incident.

If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or dashcam footage that could assist us in our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 462 of 18th July or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice