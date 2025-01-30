Lancashire Police looking for man in connection to serious assault allegations at supermarket
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancashire Police want to speak to him in connection with a serious assault which took place at Tesco Express in Whalley New Road, Blackburn, in May
.Parkington is 6ft 1, with dark brown hair and has various tattoos, including a skull and rose devil on his arm and a she devil on his calf.
Police said: “Parkington has links to Billington, Clitheroe and Blackburn.We would ask the public not to approach Parkington but to report any immediate sightings to police by calling 999. “
For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1516 of 16th May 2024,