Lancashire Police looking for man in connection to serious assault allegations at supermarket

By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Jan 2025, 16:11 GMT
Have you seen 29-year-old Sam Parkington?

Lancashire Police want to speak to him in connection with a serious assault which took place at Tesco Express in Whalley New Road, Blackburn, in May

Sam Parkington is wanted by police | Lanashire Police

.Parkington is 6ft 1, with dark brown hair and has various tattoos, including a skull and rose devil on his arm and a she devil on his calf.

Police said: “Parkington has links to Billington, Clitheroe and Blackburn.We would ask the public not to approach Parkington but to report any immediate sightings to police by calling 999. “

For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1516 of 16th May 2024,

