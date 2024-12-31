Lancashire Police issue New Year's Eve drink drive warning after hike in offences

By Richard Hunt
Published 31st Dec 2024, 17:40 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 18:02 GMT
Lancashire Police have issued a drink-drive warnng in the run up to New Year’s Eve celebrations after a major hike in offences.

The police urged people to never get behind the wheel under the influence and pre-arrange transport before going out.

The force issued a statement after figures showed there were 120 more drink drive offences in Lancashire this December than the same time last year.

Lancashire Police have issued an urgent drink-drive warning for New Year' EveLancashire Police have issued an urgent drink-drive warning for New Year' Eve
Lancashire Police have issued an urgent drink-drive warning for New Year' Eve | National World

They said: “So far this December we have arrested people for drink or drug driving related offences… 122 more than last December!

“We are determined to keep Lancashire’s roads safe, and these arrests are evidence of that. If you are heading out for New Years Eve, please always make sure you have suitable transport arranged.

“Pre-book a taxi, use public transport or have a designated sober driver in your group.

“Never get behind the wheel impaired. Driving under the influence is not worth risking your license, or life.”

