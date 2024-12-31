Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police have issued a drink-drive warnng in the run up to New Year’s Eve celebrations after a major hike in offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police urged people to never get behind the wheel under the influence and pre-arrange transport before going out.

The force issued a statement after figures showed there were 120 more drink drive offences in Lancashire this December than the same time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have issued an urgent drink-drive warning for New Year' Eve | National World

They said: “So far this December we have arrested people for drink or drug driving related offences… 122 more than last December!

“We are determined to keep Lancashire’s roads safe, and these arrests are evidence of that. If you are heading out for New Years Eve, please always make sure you have suitable transport arranged.

“Pre-book a taxi, use public transport or have a designated sober driver in your group.

“Never get behind the wheel impaired. Driving under the influence is not worth risking your license, or life.”