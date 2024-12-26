Lancashire Police in urgent appeal over Andrew Greenhalgh, missing over Christmas

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Dec 2024, 09:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An urgent appeal has been issued by police in Hyndburn over a man who has gone missing over the Christmas period.

Andrew Greenhalgh, 34, was last seen on Alexandra Street, Clayton Le Moors, at 2.45pm on Sunday (December 22) and has not been seen since.

Andrew has links to Clayton Le Moors and Rawtenstall.

Police are concerned about Andrew Greenhalgh who has gone missing over ChristmasPolice are concerned about Andrew Greenhalgh who has gone missing over Christmas
Police are concerned about Andrew Greenhalgh who has gone missing over Christmas | Third party

He is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, and a short brown beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said he was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, grey jeans and red trainers.

Anyone with information on Andrew's whereabouts should call 999, as police are treating the matter urgently.

A spokesman said: “We need your help to find Andrea. If you have any information as to where he might be or previous sightings, call 101.”

Callers are asked to quote log 2 of 24th December.

Related topics:Lancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice