Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent appeal has been issued by police in Hyndburn over a man who has gone missing over the Christmas period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Greenhalgh, 34, was last seen on Alexandra Street, Clayton Le Moors, at 2.45pm on Sunday (December 22) and has not been seen since.

Andrew has links to Clayton Le Moors and Rawtenstall.

Police are concerned about Andrew Greenhalgh who has gone missing over Christmas | Third party

He is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, and a short brown beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said he was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, grey jeans and red trainers.

Anyone with information on Andrew's whereabouts should call 999, as police are treating the matter urgently.

A spokesman said: “We need your help to find Andrea. If you have any information as to where he might be or previous sightings, call 101.”

Callers are asked to quote log 2 of 24th December.