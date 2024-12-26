Lancashire Police in urgent appeal over Andrew Greenhalgh, missing over Christmas
Andrew Greenhalgh, 34, was last seen on Alexandra Street, Clayton Le Moors, at 2.45pm on Sunday (December 22) and has not been seen since.
Andrew has links to Clayton Le Moors and Rawtenstall.
He is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair, and a short brown beard.
Police said he was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, grey jeans and red trainers.
Anyone with information on Andrew's whereabouts should call 999, as police are treating the matter urgently.
A spokesman said: “We need your help to find Andrea. If you have any information as to where he might be or previous sightings, call 101.”
Callers are asked to quote log 2 of 24th December.
