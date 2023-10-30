Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Howard Higginson was last seen at around 4am on Sunday (October 29) but police believe he has been in the Buckshaw Village area since then.

The 55-year-old is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of large build, with short, thin, closely-shaven mousey brown hair and green eyes. He has some stubble.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt, trainers and a dark, army-style utility belt with pouches/pockets.

Howard Higginson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He may appear confused and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

“We would ask members of the public not to approach him and to call us straight away if they see him.”

Call 999 for immediate sightings of Howard.