Four fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Chorley attended the incident in West End Avenue at around 1:55am on Wednesday (May 18).

Firefighters found an end-terraced property to be well alight on arrival, with the gas supply to the property affected.

Police closed a section of Spendmore Lane and adjacent properties were evacuated as fire crews made the scene safe.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, one main jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Emergency services also worked to isolate the gas around the affected property, leaving approximately 75 properties without power until around 6am.

Officers confirmed all road closures were lifted at around 6.40am.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Thank you for your patience in this matter.”