Earlier this afternoon, police revealed that they were dealing with an incident on the M61 between junctions 3 and 4. An air ambulance attended the scene, leading to the police potting blocks on both North and Southbound so the ambulance could land.

The block on the Southbound M61 has now been released following the departure of the air ambulance, but the block on the Northbound will remain on for now. This should be released as soon as lane 1 has been coned off.